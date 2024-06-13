Make Music Day kicks off summer at YOLO Park

Andrea Jordan, DCCA Executive Director welcomes the community along with Katie Gilpin, Program Coordinator, and Sam Ploch, Emcee for the start of Make Music Darke County 2023. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Make Music Day, an international celebration of the Summer Solstice, returns Friday, June 21 for Make Music Darke County. Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) will again join other groups in communities around the globe to coordinate an event where anyone can experience the joy of performing music, and where everyone is invited to participate.

Begun in France in 1982 where it has become a national holiday, the “Fete De La Musique” created a music festival featuring free music being performed almost everywhere, with those performing being anyone who wanted to sing or play an instrument regardless of experience or recognized talent. Make Music is part of the international Fête de la Musique, taking place in 700 cities across 103 countries. The daylong musical free-for-all celebrates music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. This year, twenty-five US cities are organizing Make Music celebrations, encompassing thousands of concerts nationwide. The Make Music Alliance is a new, voluntary membership association made up of enthusiastic local Make Music and Fete de la Musique organizers. Its goals are to promote Make Music participation around the world, provide tools to help manage the event in each community, and foster collaboration and mutual support among its members. Since June 2021 DCCA has been an enthusiastic member of the international organization and has invited residents and music enthusiasts across our county and beyond to join us as we annually present Make Music Darke County.

In 2023, local Katie Gilpin, 26, and Sue Huston, Communications Connections Coordinator at Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities approached DCCA with the idea for a concert and musical celebration as part of the Make Music Darke County celebration. DCCA is excited to again partner with Darke DD with Gilpin as program coordinator.

DCCA along with Gilpin personally extend an invitation to everyone, from citizens to politicians, business owners and more across our community to participate in the event. “We’re all in this together,” stated Gilpin. “Everyone of all capabilities can come together and have a good time.” A client at Darke DD, Gilpin added they’d like the concert to be as inclusive as possible. Alongside Gilpin, client Sam Ploch will emcee the event for DCCA.

Acts of all skill levels are welcome to sign up for a performance slot; church choirs, vocal quartets, and marching bands as well as groups of office staff and employees of businesses who would enjoy making music together are invited to perform. If you and/or your group would like to participate in this worldwide festival contact the DCCA office at (937) 547-0908.

Music has been shown to strengthen social connectivity, reduce stress, lower blood pressure, stimulate memory, and is integral to a well-rounded, enjoyable life. By participating in Make Music Day, DCCA and Darke County encourage every form of music making.

National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) members and partners from coast to coast, including DCCA, will join in their communities’ celebrations of Make Music Day. June 21 is the perfect day to check out a local music store for some gear or to come together and play – whether it’s for the first time or the thousandth. Make Music Day is presented by the NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the Make Music Alliance. For more information, please visit www.makemusicday.org.

DCCA is a non-profit organization whose mission is to present and promote performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment. To keep this celebration of music free for everyone, donations in support of Make Music Day are also being solicited, and can be sent to Make Music Day Darke County, DCCA, P. O. Box 718, Greenville, OH 45331. For more information, call DCCA at 937-547-0908.