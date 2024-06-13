Whirlpool donates climbing wall to DCP

Megan Hammaker cut the ribbon on the KitchenAid Climbing Wall at the Bish Discovery Center. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Bish Discovery Center opened in July 2018, but still continues to grow each year. The center, located at 404 N. Ohio St. in Greenville, focuses on educating visitors about sustainability, but is also a hub for outdoor recreation for the community.

The center offers both boat and bike rentals and Darke County Parks offers numerous programs encouraging the community to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. Last year, Special Events Coordinator Megan Hammaker reached out to Whirlpool Corporation’s Greenville KASA (KitchenAid Small Appliance) Operations, requesting funds to help make a long-dreamt of project, come to fruition. Through the sales of KASA’s annual pop-up shop, they were able to give back to the community by graciously donating over $8,000 to Darke County Parks for the installation of a climbing wall.

The “KitchenAid Climbing Wall” is 10 feet tall and 16 feet long. It acts as a traverse wall, inviting visitors to climb from side to side. Those that attempt the climbing wall, may find it more challenging than it looks. Visitors can increase the challenge by using only one color of hand grip to make it across the wall.

Darke County Parks express their deepest gratitude to Whirlpool Corporation’s Greenville KASA Operations for making this feature come to life. DCP hopes that this will draw visitors to the center and allow them to take advantage of what it has to offer. Come check out the “KitchenAid Climbing Wall” during Bish Discovery Center’s open hours (Tuesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.