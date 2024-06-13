DCHS announces Dr. Thomas scholarship

Dr. Harry G. Thomas

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Historical Society is pleased to announce that funds will be available from the Dr. Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship Program for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The Dr. Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship Program, administered by the Darke County Historical Society, was established and funded in 1971 by Lowell Thomas and his sister Pherbia Thomas Thornburg in memory of their father Dr. Harry G. Thomas. The program was later supplemented by a bequest from Lowell Thomas’s will with the investment interest generated by the fund being used to offer scholarships.

Dr. Thomas received his degree from the University of Cincinnati Medical School, practiced in Iowa and Colorado, and served during WWI in British hospitals leaving the war as a Colonel in General Pershing’s Army. Dr. Thomas died in 1952 and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Both he and his wife, Harriet Wagner, were descendants of Darke County pioneers.

Eligibility for the Dr. Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship requires the applicant to be a graduate of a Darke County high school. Applicants must be accepted into a medical school, complete an application, and furnish transcripts and letters of recommendation. Students may be considered for scholarship awards for up to four years during medical school but must resubmit a letter of interest each year. The application deadline is Sept. 15, 2024.

For information concerning the scholarship program or for an application, please contact the Garst Museum at 937-548-5250 or [email protected].