MVCAP offers free weatherization services

DAYTON — Eligible Ohioans can lower their heating a cooling bills with free help from the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (MVCAP).

The Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP) can lower utility bills by as much as 30 percent, according to client reports.

“Weatherization services improve energy efficiency, indoor air quality and solve safety issues,” said MVCAP President and CEO Erin Jeffries, MPA. “Clients report lower utility bills while enjoying their homes in greater comfort.”

Services include adding insulation, sealing holes and cracks and checking furnaces and water heaters. Technicians can repair or replace furnaces and water heaters if they are found unsafe or inefficient. MVCAP’s weatherization technicians are also trained to work safely around lead that may be found in older homes.

MVCAP offers free weatherization to homeowners and renters in nine counties: Auglaize, Butler, Darke, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren. MVCAP crews service nearly 600 homes every year. Income limits apply.

Applications can be started by visiting www.miamivalleycap.org or calling 800-617-2673.