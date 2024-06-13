Shrine hosts annual art show

MARIA STEIN — Mark your calendars for the Shrine’s 14th Annual Art Show from June 21–July 6. Over 80 pieces will be displayed on the third floor in the Upper Room. See thought-provoking works of art from talented artists, including many available for purchase. While you’re there, cast your vote for your favorite piece for the People’s Choice Award.

Media categories include Painting (oils and acrylics, water media, watercolor and aquatic medium), Drawing (graphite, charcoal, colored pencil, pastels, and pen/ink), and Three Dimensional (glass works, ceramics, and sculpture in the round or relief format).

The Shrine is grateful for the support of local businesses and donors who sponsor the event each year. For information regarding sponsorship opportunities or the event, contact Diana Russell at 419-925-4532 or [email protected].

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Rd. in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.