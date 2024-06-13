MARIA STEIN — The 2024 Summer Day with the Saints registration is open at the Maria Stein Shrine. A fun afternoon of saint-themed crafts, snacks, prayers and activities, it’s Holy Fun. This event is for children entering first through sixth grades.

This year parents have three days to choose from, Tuesday, Aug. 6, Wednesday, Aug. 7 or Thursday, Aug. 8 (same program is offered each day). Summer Day with the Saints starts at 1 and ends at 4 p.m. Parents can register their child/children at mariasteinshrine.org, the cost is $10 per child.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Rd. in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit mariasteinshrine.org.