Darke County Foundation awards scholarships

Ansonia scholarship recipients (front row, left to right): Brenna Schmit ($2,000), Madison Woodyard ($10,000), Abby Kramer ($2,000), Mercedes Leeper ($2,000), Colleen Steinmetz ($2,000). Back row (left to right): Landon Perry ($2,000), Nick Burns ($2,500), Matthew Lee ($2,000), Garrett Stammen ($3,000), Ethan Reichert ($2,500). Photo by Daniel Stockton Arcanum scholarship recipients (left to right): William Chadwick ($2,500), Carley Rieman ($2,000), Arianne Garrison ($3,000), Kolin Frazee ($10,000), Rylee Leeper ($2,000), Hannah Kendig ($3,000), Ashlyn Miller ($2,000), Ethan Bennett ($2,000). Photo by Schmidt Photography Bradford scholarship recipients (left to right): Owen Beacher ($2,000), Tucker Miller ($3,000). Photo by Don Selanders Franklin-Monroe scholarship recipients (left to right): Keihl Johnson ($2,000), Joanie Hall ($2,000), Libby Fox ($2,000), Sherry Dong ($2,000), Hallie Aslinger ($10,000). Photos by Lange Photographics Greenville scholarship recipients (front row, left to right): Atije Lakabung ($2,000), Brayden Drees ($2,000), Lydia Beisner ($2,000), Sierrah Stauffer ($12,000), Addison Burke ($2,000). Middle row: Kaden Shoffstall ($3,000), Emily Gibson ($2,000), Erin Leensvaart ($2,000), Cali Harter ($2,000). Back row: Christopher McGiffin ($2,000), Jayden Hicks ($3,000), Gavin Swank ($12,000), Jack Chick ($3,000), Carson Henry ($2,000). Photo by Dick Brown Mississinawa Valley scholarship recipients (left to right): Noelia Lucero ($2,000), Brenna Price ($2,000), Aaron Hummel ($2,000), Landon Keaser ($2,000). Photo by Lifetouch Photography Tri-Village scholarship recipients (left to right): Kiersten Wilcox ($2,000), Macy Howell ($1,800), Isabella Black ($10,000), Braden Keating ($2,200). Photo by Lange Photographics Photos by Lange Photographics Versailles scholarship recipients (front row, left to right): Lauren Pohl ($2,000), Megan Mangen ($1,500), Colleen Hiestand ($2,000), Elizabeth Brewer ($2,000), Carly Timmerman ($2,000), Montana Pulfer ($2,000), Brooke Briscoe ($2,000). Row 2: Carly Graves ($2,000), Gabrielle Dues ($2,000), Alayna Henry ($2,000), Lydia Hecht ($2,000), Mia Eversole ($2,000), Zoe Billenstein ($10,000). Row 3: Paige Kremer ($2,000), Sarah Simons ($2,000), Samantha Yerick ($2,000), Meredith Barga ($2,000), Caroline Anthony ($2,000), Tori Tyo ($2,000). Row 4: Jack Gerling ($2,000), Cody Groff ($2,000), Dylan Riffell ($2,000), Erick Grow ($1,000), Alexander Dircksen ($1,500). Back row: Michael Osborne ($2,000), Carson Heitkamp ($1,500), Kaleb Petitjean ($1,500), Gabriel White ($1,000), A.J. Griesdorn ($2,000). Photo by Lange Photographics Photos by Lange Photographics

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Foundation awarded $220,000 in scholarships to 77 area graduates from the class of 2024. Scholarship money comes from funds the Foundation establishes through donations from individuals, businesses and charitable organizations. Invested long-term, these funds generate a continuing source of income and maintain lasting legacies for years to come. Donors often honor family members or a special purpose by setting up funds with personalized names.

As a community foundation since 1987, the Darke County Foundation has awarded nearly $5 million in scholarships and community grants to local non-profit organizations. For information on starting a fund, call (937) 548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.

The following funds at the Darke County Foundation provide scholarships for deserving students:

Velma & Merlin Applegate Fund

Pauline Winbigler Bales Fund

Tim Best/Ronnie Kreitzer Fund

Robert & Iris Bolen Fund

Harold & Betty Brewer Fund

Bill & Rosy Brinley Family Fund

Joyce Bruns Nursing Fund

Darke Co. Engineering/Science Fund

Darke County Foundation Fund

Brian & Regina Delk Fund

Wayne K. Detling Fund

Millie Kiger Dunaway Art Fund

Nils & Collette Eikenberry Fund

Mr. & Mrs. Howard Fisher Fund

Kenneth & Marie Flory Fund

Kathleen Floyd Fund

John S. & Mary L. Fourman Fund

Alice & Wilbur Frantom Fund

Kenneth J. Gibboney Fund

Richard Graeff Family Fund

Greenville National Bank Fund

Jeanie & Jeff Hawley Fund

Eleanor J. Hughes Fund

John & Miriam Knick Fund

Bob & Jan Lantz Miami Teacher Fund

Ami McClurkin Fund

Allyson Mescher Fund

Joseph R. Mills Fund

Fred Miltenberger Fund

Susan North Art Fund

Norton Family 4-H Fund

Oliver Fund for Versailles/Wittenberg

Gregory Olwine Arcanum Alumni Fund

James B. Phelan Fund

Pohl Transportation Fund

Road Less Traveled Fund

JC & Alice Schafer Fund

Schipfer Family Fund

Scholarship for Education Majors

Scholarship for Nursing Majors

Lois E. Snyder Fund

Neil E. Stemley Fund

John E. & Ella M. Stevenson Fund

Edwin/Mac/Marguerite Stoltz Fund

Steven Stucke Fund

Jan & James Thomas Fund

J. Howard Trump Art Fund

Versailles Masonic Lodge Fund

Paul C. & Helen D. Warner Fund

Sarah Whittaker Fund

Lori Michelle Williams Fund

Matthew Wuebker Fund

Ryan Wulber Fund