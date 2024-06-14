Darke County Foundation awards scholarships

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Foundation awarded $220,000 in scholarships to 77 area graduates from the class of 2024. Scholarship money comes from funds the Foundation establishes through donations from individuals, businesses and charitable organizations. Invested long-term, these funds generate a continuing source of income and maintain lasting legacies for years to come. Donors often honor family members or a special purpose by setting up funds with personalized names.
As a community foundation since 1987, the Darke County Foundation has awarded nearly $5 million in scholarships and community grants to local non-profit organizations. For information on starting a fund, call (937) 548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.
The following funds at the Darke County Foundation provide scholarships for deserving students:
Velma & Merlin Applegate Fund
Pauline Winbigler Bales Fund
Tim Best/Ronnie Kreitzer Fund
Robert & Iris Bolen Fund
Harold & Betty Brewer Fund
Bill & Rosy Brinley Family Fund
Joyce Bruns Nursing Fund
Darke Co. Engineering/Science Fund
Darke County Foundation Fund
Brian & Regina Delk Fund
Wayne K. Detling Fund
Millie Kiger Dunaway Art Fund
Nils & Collette Eikenberry Fund
Mr. & Mrs. Howard Fisher Fund
Kenneth & Marie Flory Fund
Kathleen Floyd Fund
John S. & Mary L. Fourman Fund
Alice & Wilbur Frantom Fund
Kenneth J. Gibboney Fund
Richard Graeff Family Fund
Greenville National Bank Fund
Jeanie & Jeff Hawley Fund
Eleanor J. Hughes Fund
John & Miriam Knick Fund
Bob & Jan Lantz Miami Teacher Fund
Ami McClurkin Fund
Allyson Mescher Fund
Joseph R. Mills Fund
Fred Miltenberger Fund
Susan North Art Fund
Norton Family 4-H Fund
Oliver Fund for Versailles/Wittenberg
Gregory Olwine Arcanum Alumni Fund
James B. Phelan Fund
Pohl Transportation Fund
Road Less Traveled Fund
JC & Alice Schafer Fund
Schipfer Family Fund
Scholarship for Education Majors
Scholarship for Nursing Majors
Lois E. Snyder Fund
Neil E. Stemley Fund
John E. & Ella M. Stevenson Fund
Edwin/Mac/Marguerite Stoltz Fund
Steven Stucke Fund
Jan & James Thomas Fund
J. Howard Trump Art Fund
Versailles Masonic Lodge Fund
Paul C. & Helen D. Warner Fund
Sarah Whittaker Fund
Lori Michelle Williams Fund
Matthew Wuebker Fund
Ryan Wulber Fund