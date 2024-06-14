Rodriguez speaks to DCDIW Group

Sophia Rodriguez

GREENVILLE — Sophia Rodriguez, current chair for the Mercer County Democrats, will be the guest speaker at the June 19 meeting of the Darke County Democratic and Independent Women’s Group.

Rodriguez is a 32-year veteran educator, past board director of the Ohio and National Education Association and past Western Ohio Education Association president. She also co-manages the family restaurant, CASA Rodrguez in Celina and was just elected president of the Celina Eagles Auxiliary Club.

She hopes to model what women can do in the world.

Cheryl Grossman, Buckeye State Rural Board member, will also be addressing the group concerning the organization’s goal of placing 50 billboards on rural commuter routes around the state for the upcoming election. The mission of BSR, a tax-exempt group formed to promote public policies that work for rural Ohio communities, focuses on three activities: research and listening, strategic planning and community outreach.

The meeting will be held at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville and begins at 7 p.m.

Please bring a donation for the Fish Food Pantry, plastic bottle caps for the Darke County Parks and a friend. This promises to be another informative meeting.