ESCC to offer Bachelor of Science in Nursing

PIQUA — The Institutional Actions Council (IAC) of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) granted approval to Edison State Community College to offer its first bachelor’s degree: Registered Nursing (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

“The addition of Edison State’s first bachelor’s degree program is a monumental occasion for the College, and the fact that it’s in nursing is particularly exciting,” said Edison State President Chris Spradlin. “The community has long recognized Edison State’s associate degree in nursing as producing well-trained, outstanding nurses. Now, the College will have the opportunity to continue that excellence in nursing preparation at the next level of education.”

“We so appreciate the faculty, deans, and senior leaders who worked hard to develop the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and gain approval from the various accrediting bodies,” Spradlin added. “Most of all, we are proud of our nursing students, who will undoubtedly make this new program a center of excellence for Edison State.”

The RN-BSN completion program focuses on the knowledge, skills, and attitudes needed to practice evidence-based, client-centered nursing. The program spans four semesters and consists of seven nursing courses, along with general and technical electives. Students will complete coursework online with possible residency days. The program includes a practicum in the final nursing courses with an approved preceptor in a clinical setting selected by the student.

Students in the program will support nursing practices with clinical judgment; integrate research and current evidence-based practices into nursing judgment; combine standards of practice, effective communication, delegation, and collaboration skills to further improve partnerships across all health care disciplines; and evaluate the impact of technology used to provide safe, efficient, and high-quality care.

“Edison State has a long history of graduating registered nurses who continue to serve in our region,” said Dr. Andy Runyan, Edison State Dean of Professional & Technical Programs. “When the Ohio Legislature revised rules allowing community colleges to offer the Bachelor of Science in Nursing, we asked our nursing students and alumni if they would be interested in continuing their education through a bachelor’s degree completion program in nursing here at Edison State.”

He continued, “Eighty percent of our current students and 90% of the 55 alumni who responded indicated they were likely to enroll in a degree completion program at Edison State. Those results, along with reports from the Ohio Board of Nursing documenting the added value of the BSN in the nursing profession, convinced us that it was time for Edison State to begin the program. We’re excited to be able to offer a very cost-effective program for our local nurses.”

The program has been deemed eligible to participate in the candidacy process with the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

Registered nurses can apply to the program through August 11, 2024, to begin during the fall 2024 semester. To learn more about the program and how to apply, contact a nursing advisor by calling 937-778-7850 or [email protected].