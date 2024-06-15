Last Chance Mercantile accepts donations

GREENVILLE — The Last Chance Mercantile held during the annual Gathering at Garst is currently accepting donations.

Last Chance Mercantile is a two-day tag sale on the grounds of the Garst Museum during the Gathering at Garst.

The Mercantile Committee gratefully accepts donations of unwanted furniture, frames, old garden statues, dishes, antiques, textiles, artwork, costume jewelry, garden ornaments, and Greenville/Darke County memorabilia.

This is a fundraiser for the Darke County Parks and all monies raised are greatly appreciated. This year’s Gathering at Garst event will take place on July 27 and 28.

Drop off dates for donations for Last Chance Mercantile will be June 22 and July 22 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days at the Lowell Thomas House (behind the Garst Museum).”

For more information, please call 937-548-0165.