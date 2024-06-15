Give blood and you could see Clark play

DAYTON — Solvita is in critical need of type O blood and is in low supply of multiple blood types. Take your best shot at saving lives by donating blood and get a chance to win tickets to see WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.

Everyone who registers to donate June 14-29 at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center is automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to see Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever vs. the Phoenix Mercury on July 12 in Indianapolis.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita June 3-29 is also entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns June 19 NFL Thursday Night Game at Paycor Stadium. All registered donors receive the “From One to Many” t-shirt.

The summer vacation season is a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. Remember to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.