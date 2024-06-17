Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

June 5

DOMESTIC: At 10:48 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Park Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance that was no longer in progress. The victim advised earlier in the evening on this date she was involved in a verbal altercation with her son. She said that during the argument, she attempted to walk past her son to leave their residence at the 300 block of Vine Street when both parties bumped into each other with their shoulders. She said that due to the size difference between her and him she became off balance and fell into a connecting wall between the kitchen and front room. At that time, she smacked/hit her son in the upper arm/ shoulder area, and she was unable to advise how she struck him. The son then became more agitated and began yelling loudly at her and throwing items inside the residence. She was advised of the eviction process, and she advised she would make contact with the Greenville PD on June 6th in reference to a keep the peace to have her son removed from the residence on Vine Street. There were no school age children present at the time of the incident.

June 6

DOMESTIC: Officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Warren Street. An anonymous caller advised that there was a physical domestic between a male and female. Once officers arrived, they did not observe any yelling or arguing taking place. They spoke with the male from the residence who stated they had gotten into an argument over him running late for work. The male said they were arguing outside on the side walk for a period of time before going back into the residence, where the argument stayed verbal the whole time. The female had stated the same story, and there were no injuries to either subject.

TRESPASSING: At 11:26 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. Michael Falknor was observed at the listed address, and officers had prior knowledge that he had been previously trespassed. Falknor stated he was sorry and was just grabbing a pack of cigarettes and would leave. He stated he was aware that he was trespassed from the address, and he would leave. The owner of the listed address stated the male had been there multiple times since he had been trespassed and wanted him charged. A citation was issued to Falknor for criminal trespass.

June 8

WANTED PERSON: At 9:50 a.m. officers apprehended William Watts Jr. who was riding a bicycle near the intersection of East Fourth Street and North Ohio Street. He had an active warrant through St. Mary’s PD for failure to appear on theft and obstruction of business. Contact was made, and Watts was arrested and transported to the county line to be released to Butler Township PD.

