It’s garage sale week in Arcanum

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Arcanum Community Garage Sales will begin today! Arcanum Community Garage Sales will be held from June 19 to the 22nd.

This will also coincide with the Spirited Night in the Park coming on June 21st sponsored by the Arcanum A# Club (music boosters). A Spirited Night in the park will be a night of beer, music, food and fun from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 21st in Ivester Park, Arcanum. Live music will be by The Bucket List Players! Tickets are available from any Arcanum A# member or online at this link: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=317845637970163&set=a.113388361749226. Special thanks to Brumbaugh Construction, Greenville National Bank (Arcanum Branch), and Park National Bank for their sponsorship of this event. The music boosters also want to thank the Village of Arcanum and the Arcanum Area Business Association for their support in this event.

This Saturday is Trinity Methodist Church’s Ice Cream Social on Saturday, June 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. They will serve five flavors of ice cream and serve sandwiches, potato salad, pies, and cakes! Come and enjoy! They are located at 112 W. South Street, Arcanum.

The Arcanum Preservation Society welcomes you to join them for their Fifth Annual Children’s Parade on July 4th in Ivester Park. APS will be offering hamburgers and hotdogs for a donation. Bring the family to Ivester Park for lunch and stay to cheer on the kids during the parade. Registration for the parade starts at 12 Noon, lineup is at 12:45 p.m. and the parade starts at 1 p.m. All money raised helps to support the ongoing restoration of the Arcanum Opera House (formerly known as the Arcanum City Building/Police Department.)

Have you been to the Arcanum Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings at Veteran’s Park yet? They are open every Saturday during the summer from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon with several new vendors this year. Interested in being a vendor? There are no setup fees and all you need to do is show up! Questions, call organizer Sharon Troutwine 937/692-5128.

Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host a Special Military Exhibit on Friday, June 21 from 12 Noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 22nd 9 a.m. to Noon. There will be a new display and a chance to view special 20th anniversary photos as well. The GOBA-Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure will be in town along with other unique events in town. They have more of Todd Clemmons book about the D&U for sale “The Rails and Tales of the Dayton & Union Railroad” available for $20. AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street, Arcanum.

Have you seen the new landscaping and the new sign in front of Arcanum Schools? Special thanks to Kevin Flory Landscaping for the new landscaping that is in the design of the letter “A.” Thank you for helping to beautify our school and making the “circle” sign stand out even more! Thank you to Flory Landscaping for the new landscaping in front of the school sign that

was completed the project just in time for graduation and it looks amazing! An incredibly special thank you to Kevin and Michelle Flory who donated on behalf of their business a portion of the cost to complete the project!

Special thanks also goes to the Arcanum Garden Club for all their hard work in beautifying our uptown street corners and Generation Square with gorgeous flowers again this year, and the special flower boxes on the North Main Street bridge!

Special thanks to Curt and Rose Lambert for all the beautiful red geraniums in the flower beds at the Arcanum Public Library! They look just gorgeous! Thank you again for all your volunteer work for the library.

“June is the pearl of summer, shining with warmth and joy.” ~ L.M. Montgomery

“June is a love song written by nature.” ~Patience Strong