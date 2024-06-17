Stebbins Field hosts sixth annual GGSA Summer Smackdown

Travel teams from around the area traveled to Stebbins field over the weekend for the Summer Smackdown tournament. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Three age divisions competed in the event. The three-day tournament ended with a single elimination tournament to declare a winner.

GREENVILLE — It was also a busy weekend at Stebbins Field as they hosted the sixth annual Summer Smackdown softball tournament on June 14-16. Three different age groups competed in the weekend long event.

In the 12 and under age group, the Ohio Wave finished pool play in third place. Focus Fastpitch took second place in pool play. Both teams matched up in bracket play as Focus Fastpitch took the win to advance. They lost in the next round as Miami Valley Xpress took first place in the age group.

In the 14 and under age group, Darke Reign took first place in pool play. But it was the Southwest Outlaws that took first place in the age group through bracket play.

In the 16 and under age group, Focus Fastpitch took first place in pool play. Ohio Wave also took first place in their division in pool play with DC Flyers taking third place. Focus Fastpitch defeated DC Flyers in bracket play before falling to the Stillwater Sharks in the semifinals. It was the Cincy Swarm who took first place in the age group.

The next tournament at Stebbins field will be the fourth annual USSSA Freedom Festival Tournament on July 5-7.