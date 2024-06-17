Teen injured in motorcycle crash

Responding to the scene were Darke County Sheriff Deputies, Tri-Village Rescue, Liberty Township Fire Department and Medflight. Daily Advocate

PALESTINE — On June 15, at approximately 3:58 a.m. Darke County Deputies, Tri-Village Rescue, Liberty Township Fire Department, and Medflight were dispatched to the 400 block of Chenoweth Road, Hollansburg, in reference to a single vehicle injury accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Kawasaki KX300 was traveling west on Chenoweth Road. The operator failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road to the right and struck a fence before being ejected from the motorcycle.

The operator was identified as Isaiah Blanken, 18, of Hollansburg. Blanken was transported by Medflight to Miami Valley Hospital for serious injuries. Blanken was not wearing a helmet at the time of crash.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.