The 42nd annual Poultry Days Ultimate Classic a hit once again

After two days of playing, only one team survived the bracket and claimed the trophy. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate After the final game, the winning team took a dip in the water to cool off. The tournament featured intense matches all day long. It was non-stop action during the two day tournament.

VERSAILLES — Heritage Park was once again the host of one big ultimate frisbee party during Poultry Days weekend. The 42nd annual Poultry Days Ultimate Classic took place with about 32 teams taking part in the event.

Teams from around the country flocked out to the park to compete in the tournament all with their eyes on the prize. Teams even got the chance to go up against the defending champions, the Pax American, in this years tournament.

The teams were divided into eight pools of four teams. Based on Saturday’s results, the teams were seeded for bracket play on Sunday. They competed in a single elimination tournament until one team was left standing.

Throughout the tournament, the players still got the chance to head out and enjoy the Poultry Days festivites in between games.