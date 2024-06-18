DCCA and MCT plan auditions

Missoula Cbildren’s Theatre’s production of The Pied Piper will hold auditions on Monday, July 15 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts invites first through 12th grade students to audition for Missoula Cbildren’s Theatre’s production of The Pied Piper on Monday, July 15 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville. Tryouts will be held from 10 a.m. until noon; youngsters will be expected to stay for the entire audition period. Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions arrive complete with costumes, scenery, props, and makeup; all they lack is a cast which is chosen at the audition. No advance preparation is necessary to audition, but those trying out should plan their schedules to allow attendance at daily rehearsals from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. throughout the week.

“DCCA has been bringing MCT teams to our community for two decades, providing an opportunity for hundreds of youngsters to experience the joy of participating in a full-blown musical production that magically comes together in one short week,” explained DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan. “Up to 60 local students will be cast in this production; we hope to see throngs of excited kids show up to audition,” she stated. Rehearsals begin immediately following auditions and continue throughout the week, culminating in two performances on Saturday, July 20. All events take place at St. Clair Memorial Hall.

MCT actors/directors Skyla Conger and Eric Schutt will cast the broad variety of roles including the townspeople of Hamelin, as well as the town’s mayor and council members, the mayor’s children, staff and cooks who all call on the Pied Piper to be rescued them from ravenous rats who overrun Hamelin Town. Assistant Directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities. Conger is a recent graduate of Arkansas State University with a B.A. in theatre, while Schutt earned degree from the University of Northern Iowa in theatre performance and theatre for youth and communities. The duo will also lead theatre workshops throughout the busy week.

The residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre is made possible by a grant from Darke County Endowment for the Arts. DCCA also receives funding from local businesses, foundations, and the Ohio Arts Council, and is supported by membership donations. Contact DCCA at 937-547-0908 or www.DarkeCountyArts.org for further details regarding auditions and the production or to reserve tickets for the 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. Saturday performance of The Pied Piper; tickets to the show cost $5.