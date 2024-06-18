May Garden of the Month

GREENVILLE — Melissa Rifenburg’s landscape and garden was chosen May’s Garden of the Month by the Ladybug Garden Club. Riefenburg has numerous cactus and succulents in her landscape with lots perennials and annuals. The focal point in her garden are two water gardens. A water garden isn’t complete without an array of pond plants which she has with water hyacinth, water lettuce, purple pickerel rush and water lilies.
Around her pond she grows non-native parrot feather which grows well in calm, cool water. She has Koi fish in each of the two gardens.