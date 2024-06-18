Eldora Speedway hosts blood drive

You could win tickets to the 41st Kings Royal, Baltes Classic, Corwn Showdown or the DTWC when you give blood at Eldora Speedway. Shown is Eldora coordinator Teresa Fritz. Submitted photo

NEW WESTON — Support the summer blood supply and get a chance to win Eldora Speedway race tickets when you donate at the Eldora Speedway community blood drive Tuesday, June 25 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Eldora Speedway, 13929 State Route 118, New Weston.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate is automatically entered in a drawing to win race tickets donated by Eldora Speedway. There will be drawings for two tickets to the 41st Kings Royal on July 20, four tickets to the 16th Baltes Classic on Sept 1, four tickets to the BeFour the Crown Showdown on Sept. 20, and four tickets to the DTWC Oct. 17-19.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” t-shirt and will be automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to see WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever vs. the Phoenix Mercury on July 12 in Indianapolis.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita June 3-29 is also entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns Dec. 19 NFL Thursday Night Game at Paycor Stadium.

The summer vacation season is a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. Remember to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.