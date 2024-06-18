Solvita announces upcoming blood drives

DARKE COUNTY — Solvita is in urgent need of multiple blood types, including a critical shortage of type O. Support the summer blood supply and get a chance to win tickets to see Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever by donating at the following local blood drives.

Union City Lions Club community blood drive Monday, June 24 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Union City Building, 105 North Columbia St., Union City, Ind.

Do Good Restaurant and Ministry and Osgood community blood drive Monday, June 24 from 1 to 5 pm. At 25 West Main St., Osgood.

The blood drive is an early July 4th celebration with door prize drawings for all registered donors.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” t-shirt and will be automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to see WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever vs. the Phoenix Mercury on July 12 in Indianapolis.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita June 3-29 is also entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns Dec. 19 NFL Thursday Night Game at Paycor Stadium.

The summer vacation season is a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. Remember to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.