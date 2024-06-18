Governor DeWine issues reprieves

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following reprieves of execution:

Lawrence Landrum, who was scheduled to be executed on October 15, 2024. The new date of execution has been moved to October 13, 2027.

Warren K. Henness, who was scheduled to be executed on December 17, 2024. The new date of execution has been moved to December 15, 2027.

Sean Carter, who was scheduled to be executed on January 22, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to November 17, 2027.

Governor DeWine is issuing these reprieves due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans.