Dotsons to sing at TCC

GREENVILLE — The Dotsons will be singing at Triumphant Christian Center, 1129 South Towne Court, Greenville, on Sunday, June 30, 6 p.m.

The Dotsons are a family group from northern Indiana. The group consists of husband and wife, John and Yavonna Dotson and their oldest son, Christopher Dotson. Christopher joined them full time in August 2013. Christopher brings a lot to the group with his love for gospel music and many talents of playing the mandolin, acoustic, lead and steel guitar as well As singing harmony and some lead vocals. Like his dad, he has even written a few songs.

John and Yavonna have been singing together for over 30 years. They started out singing in their home church, funerals and weddings. In early 1998 God started opening doors and leading them in a different direction. They did their first recording project in October 1998. In February 1999 they were given the opportunity to open for the legendary group The Kingsmen, at a concert in North Manchester, IN. Shortly after that concert, the phone started ringing with inquiries about booking The Dotsons. After the group did their first recording in 1998, it was evident to them that God had given John the gift of songwriting. John is becoming very well known for his song writing abilities; such as Gardens of Stone, The Man I used to be, Lost and Found, No One Expected Me, Prayer Warrior, Who will Tell Them; the list goes on and on. The Dotsons are in their 23rd year of traveling and singing for the Lord with a total of eight recording projects and are working on the ninth.

The Dotsons desire is to be used by the Lord to help others find their way to Him and encourage others in their walk with the Lord.

Pastor Sam Shilot and the congregation invite you to hear at the church. The church is located at 1129 South Towne Court in Greenville