Greenville band opens Lucky Lemonade Series

Shannon Clark and the Sugar will open Hayner’s 2024 Lucky Lemonade Series on July 9, 7:30 p.m. Submitted photo

TROY — Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Concert series features current, regional, original music. The 2024 series will open with Shannon Clark and the Sugar on Tuesday, July 9, 7:30 p.m. This Greenville based family band is made up of husband-and-wife team Shannon and Brittany Clark, their daughter Navie and cousin Joey Howard. Shannon writes most of what they perform. Their sound is a soulful Americana with moody, heartfelt lyrics about love, loss and making your way in this life. Shannon says his major influences are Bruce Springsteen, Fleetwood Mac, Glen Hansard, Ryan Adams and Emmy Lou Harris. Their latest new album This Old World, has been met with much acclaim. John Michael Antonio of “Americana Highways” calls it a “fantastic anthem for 2023,” “gut-wrenching…. spirited…. alluring and sensual..”

The Lucky Lemonade Concert series happens on Tuesdays in July at 7:30 pm. Concerts take place in the stone courtyard behind the Hayner and feature current, regional, original music. The remaining 2024 concerts include the creative style of Solistic on Tuesday, July 16 and on July 23 the folksy bluegrass band Yarnspinners. The final Lucky Lemonade Concert of the season will take place on July 30 and will feature favorite 60s 70s 80s rock by Vinyl Vultures. Lucky Lemonade Concerts are free and require no reservations.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of Hayner events, please call 937-339-0457 or visit our website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.