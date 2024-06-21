Busy Beavers meet in May

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Busy Beavers reported their upcoming events and ideas at the meeting held on May 5th at 6:00 pm, where plans for Project Judging and Fair Responsibilities were discussed. To begin the meeting, the club voted on the time for their upcoming parent appreciation Pool Party, and then asked their Poultry Days float committee on progress concerning the float, where decorations were decided and plans set for the parade. The club’s livestock members were then asked if they had gone to mandatory livestock Quality Assurance, and were given dates for Quality Assurance lectures before the fair. President Corynn Goubeaux and advisors then debriefed the club on the upcoming Project Evaluation Day for club members taking non-livestock projects. In the next meeting on June 9th, club members will be presented with a mock representation of how a Project Evaluation will be, as well as a practice with a club advisor. Lastly, club members were given snacks and drinks from parents before the meeting was adjourned. The club will meet again at the Vet’s Club on Sunday, June 9th at 6:00 pm.
Submitted by Ben Brewer, Club News Reporter