Creme de la Creme celebrates their opening with ribbon cutting ceremony

Creme de la Creme celebrated their new store front with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate The ice cream shop offers homemade ice cream and desserts. The store is located at 322 S Broadway St in Greenville.

GREENVILLE — Creme de la Creme is now officially open Greenville. The family-owned and operated ice cream shop had a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 21 in front of their store at 322 S Broadway St.

Owners Jason and Jenni Blackburn opened up the store front back in March and are excited to be a part of the Greenville community.

“We are thankful for everybody: the city of Greenville, Darke County Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Greenville. Just glad to be here, be a part of the community,” Jason Blackburn said.

The business started out decorating cakes, wedding cakes and cupcakes back in 2008. In 2014, they started serving out of a food truck with their first event being the Bradford Pumpkin Show that year. They started hosting food truck events in Darke County since 2017.

In 2023, they built an ice cream commercial kitchen in Arcanum and started to make ice cream. That has now led to opening the store and selling their homemade ice cream and desserts.

The business is now operating under their new summer hours. They are open on Mondays and Thursdays from 4-10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays they are open from noon-10 p.m.

To keep up to date on the store and where their food truck is going to be, you can follow them on Facebook at Creme de la Creme or click here to visit their page.