Arcanum volleyball players embrace coaching roles during youth camp

The campers got instruction from the Arcanum volleyball coaching staff and players on the basics of volleyball. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate The players worked with the campers in small groups during the camp. Both the players and the campers competed against each other as well during the camp.

ARCANUM — The Arcanum High School volleyball program hosted their youth camp from June 19-21 for girls grades fifth through eighth.

The three day camp taught the campers the basics of the game. Arcanum volleyball head coach Jacie Holman said it’s great to teach the young girls the basics while seeing her players take on a different kind of leadership role.

“We wanted to have another year of camp where we could get these young girls in and get the foundations taught to them,” Holman said. “It’s exciting to see my girls get the opportunity to be leaders no just in the classroom but also on the court with some of our younger girls.”

The campers worked on their serving, hitting and passing skills throughout the camp. They got to go through different drills and play different games to work on those skills.

With the coaching staff directing the camp, the high school players worked directly with the campers and lead them through the drills. The players also joined in on some of the games as well.

Holman said she was thrilled with how the girls embraced their roles during the camp and thought they got a better understanding of what she goes through while coaching.

“I stepped back yesterday and watched my girls turn into coaches. We talked about they now get to understand my role everyday when I’m coaching. I think they understand the difficulties and the joys that come with it. I’m happy with how all of them stepped up and were good leaders and role models for all of these girls,” Holman said.