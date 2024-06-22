CenterPoint Energy launches new billing system

DAYTON — CenterPoint Energy today announced Ohio customers will soon transition to a new billing system.

Beginning July 2, customers will receive a new account number and will experience a new online interface. The update also includes a redesigned bill format, simplified program enrollments, more self-service options and additional features. Customers will find their new account number on the upper right corner of their bill, online at CenterPointEnergy.com/MyAccount on the left side of the dashboard when logged into their account or by calling CenterPoint customer service.

“We recognize this transition may require additional efforts from some customers, and we appreciate their patience and understanding as we transition to the new system,” said Tony Gardner, CenterPoint Energy’s Senior Vice President, Customer Experience and Chief Customer Officer. “CenterPoint is committed to providing continuous support and keeping our customers informed throughout this process.”

Some CenterPoint services, including online account management and the automated phone system, will be temporarily unavailable from June 27 to July 1 as the company transitions to the new system. Customers are encouraged to schedule or complete their bill payments before June 26 to avoid a temporary delay in processing. Natural gas emergencies can still be reported by phone.

Customers who have automatic bill payment arrangements through their financial institutions (banks or credit unions, rather than their online accounts referred to as My Account), should inform their financial institutions of their new CenterPoint account number in July to ensure automatic payments continue.

Customers who receive payment assistance through Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) will not need to take action to continue program participation. Their previous CenterPoint account information will automatically carry over to the new account number.

Since mid-April, CenterPoint has been proactively communicating these changes and additional details with customers. Information is now available, including an extensive FAQ section, on the company’s website, providing detailed guidance on the new system’s features and how to best manage the transition. In the days immediately following the system transition, customer service representatives will be on standby to address additional questions or concerns.

For more information and the latest updates, please visit CenterPointEnergy.com/AccountChanges.