City’s fireworks celebration is July 6

GREENVILLE — The annual Fireworks display for the City of Greenville will be held Saturday, July 6 at the Darke County Fairgrounds beginning at dusk, which is normally around 10 p.m.

This year’s display will be the culmination of a day of fun activity throughout the City of Greenville, including the. Ringer Classic Horseshoe Tournament held annually at Greenville City Park. The tournament will occur Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7.

The city would like to extend sincere thanks to our many sponsors for this event, including the Fraternal Order of the Moose, Treaty City Industries, the Brown Family Foundation, GNB Banking Centers, Greenville Federal, Park National Bank, Dave Knapp Ford, Brethren Retirement Community, and Zechar-Bailey Funeral Homes. A portion of the Community Funds from the City of Greenville are allocated to this event as well every year, ensuring that the residents of the City of Greenville enjoy the opportunity to celebrate our nation’s independence, and able to do so as a family. Come on out and enjoy a wonderful evening.