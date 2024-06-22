New Police Chief reflects on last six months and plans for future

Ansonia Police Chief John Puckett cames to Ansonia with 28 years experience. Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

ANSONIA — Ansonia Police Chief John Puckett reflected on the last six months and his plans for the community.

Chief Puckett came to Ansonia with nearly 28 years of experience, a degree in Human Resources, he is a certified police instructor through the Ohio Peace Training Academy, and is an active member of the Ohio Chief’s of Police Association. Keeping the Ansonia community’s best interest in mind, Chief Puckett came into the community wanting to improve the quality of life for residents.

“I decided to come to Ansonia because I wanted to make a positive impact as Chief of Police and contribute to making Ansonia a safer place to live,” Chief Puckett said.

Overall, adjusting to the new position as Chief of Police has been “a challenging yet fulfilling experience” for Chief Puckett.

“I am confident that with continued hard work, determination, and a collaborative approach, I can continue to make a positive impact on the safety and well-being of Ansonia residents,” Chief Puckett said.

The Ansonia Police Department has gone through numerous changes since Puckett started. In addition to adding additional police officers to the force, he has updated equipment and department policies, and strengthened professional relationships with other Darke County agencies.

“Last month, calls for service: 52; part-time police hours covers: 59 and a half; six business walk throughs; one council meeting; one foot patrol; four golf cart inspections; nine high grass/weed complaints -which everybody took care of,” Puckett reported.

He continued to report he had a meeting, parking violations: two, passing bad checks: one, passing in a school zone: eight, stationary radar: one, telecommunications harassment: one, theft: one, traffic offense: three citations and four warnings, one unruly juvenile, one vandalism, and utility vehicle inspection.

Effectiveness and efficiency allow the police department to work hard every day. In order to continue down a healthy path, Chief Puckett wants to see the police department continue moving forward in the way of technology use. So far this year he has added the use of body cameras, Lexipol, OHLEG, and Spillman.

“The biggest obstacle so far has been acquiring funds to help support change within the department,” Chief Puckett said. “We are doing a little at a time.”

Moving forward, Chief Puckett is going to focus on enhancing public safety, strengthening community relations, and improving the overall effectiveness of the police department. With the current hours for police department being 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Chief Puckett would like to see the police department be able to provide 24-hour coverage for the community in the near future.

He is happy to be a part of the Ansonia community and has felt welcomed with open arms.

“The community of Ansonia has shown unwavering support since I took on the role of Chief of Police,” he said. “From the moment I arrived, I have been greeted with kindness, respect, and a genuine eagerness to work together for the betterment of the town.”

Puckett said he is looking forward to serving the community for many years to come.

Contact the Ansonia Police Department by calling the office during office hours at 937-337-7191.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].