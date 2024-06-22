Members attend FFA Camp

Versailles FFA Members who attended secibd session of FFA Camp Muskingum included: Brooklyn Livingston, Paige Gehret and Joshua Henry with State FFA Officers from Darke County Daniell Hartzell and Jayden Hicks. Submitted photo

Versailles FFA Attends 2nd Session of FFA Camp Muskingum

VERSAILLES — Three Members of the Versailles FFA attended the second session of FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton.

Members representing Versailles FFA included Paige Gehret, Brooklyn Livingston and Joshua Henry. While at camp, students participated in leadership, communications and cooperation focused workshops as well as many recreational and teamwork activities. Members also participated in various activities to increase their understanding and awareness of the environment and outdoors. FFA Members also had the opportunity to learn and share from the newly elected 2024-2025 State FFA Officers which included Jayden Hicks and Daniel Hartzell from Darke County. A special thank you to Miami East FFA for helping transport the Versailles FFA members. Thank you to the Versailles FFA members that attended and to the FFA Camp Staff and 2024-2025 State FFA Officers for a great week.