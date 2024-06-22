Commissioners celebrate music

Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes were joined by Sue Huston, Darke DD; Andrea Jordan, Darke County Center for the Arts, and Katie Gilpin, Darke DD, for the signing of the proclamation. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Make Music Darke County was held on June 21. The event was originally scheduled for YOLO Park in downtown Greenville, but due to the forecast for extreme heat, the event was moved to Sure Shot Tap House.

Prior to the event, the Darke County Commissioners signed a proclamation declaring June 21 as Make Music Darke County Day.

The proclamation recognizes the one-day event that is typically held on the first day of summer. The event celebrates the ability of everyone to make music. The local event is presented by Darke County Center for the Arts. The event is inspired by France’s national musical holiday that began in 1982. Make Music Day is now an international phenomenon.

The proclamation states, “Make Music Darke County involves musicians, bands and ensembles from a diverse array of styles and genres.” The fourth annual event featured people of all ages, musical genres and ability levels (from students and amateurs to professionals and marquee artists) who will gather throughout the day in Darke County to engage in music-making.

The Darke County Commissioners encouraged all residents to celebrate the joy of making music.