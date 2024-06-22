1930 World Series — the Athletics and Cardinals

By Ron Griffitts

In October 1930, the Philadelphia Athletics (102-52) managed by Connie Mack who was also the team’s owner, met the St. Louis Cardinals (92-62) managed by Gabby Street.

The Athletics were led on offense by Jimmie Foxx (37 HR, 156 RBI, .357 BA, 127 Rs), Al Simmons (36 HR, 165 RBI, .381 BA, 152 Rs, 211 H), Mickey Cochrane (.357 BA, 85 RBI, 110 Rs), Bing Miller (.303 BA, 100 RBI, 91 Rs), Jimmy Dykes (.301 BA,) and Mule Haas (.299 BA, 91 Rs).

Their pitching staff was anchored by George Earnshaw (22-13), Lefty Grove (28-5, 2.54 ERA), Rube Walberg (13-12), Bill Shores (12-4), Roy Mahaffie (9-5) and relievers Jack Quinn (9-7) and Eddie Rommel (9-4).

The Cardinals were led in batting by Chick Hafey (26 HR, 107 RBI, .336 BA, 108 Rs), Frankie Frisch (114 RBI, .346 BA, 121 Rs), Jimmy Wilson (.318 BA), Jim Bottomly (.304 BA), Charlie Gelbert (.304 BA), Sparky Adams (.314 BA, 98 Rs), Taylor Douthit (.303 BA, 109 Rs, 201 H), and George Watkins (.373 BA).

St. Louis’ eight starters as well as three reserves all batted over .300.

Their pitching staff was headed by Bill Hallahan (15-9), Jesse Haines (13-8), Burleigh Grimes (13-6), and Flint Rhem (12-8).

Game one was in Shibe Park in Philadelphia with Lefty Grove and Burleigh Grimes starting for their respective teams. Grove was at the top of his game as one of baseball’s best pitchers and Grimes was a wiley veteran who threw a spitball.

The Cards took a 2-1 lead going into the fourth inning in which Al Simmons tied the game with a solo home run. In the sixth inning, Jimmy Dykes doubled in Max Bishop with what proved to be the winning run, and later Mickey Cochrane added a solo home run for the A’s as they went on to a 5-2 victory and a 1-0 lead in the series. Both Grove and Grimes pitched complete games for their respective teams.

In game two, George Earnshaw started for the Athletics and Flint Rhem for the Cardinals. Philadelphia took a two run lead in the bottom of the first inning on a solo home run by Mickey Cochrane and an RBI double by Jimmy Foxx.

George Watkins answered with a solo home run off of Earnshaw in the top of the first but that was the Cards’ only run as Earnshaw pitched the complete game for a 6-1 Athletics win and a 2-0 lead in the series.

For game three, the teams switched to Sportsman Park in St. Louis with Bill Hallahan opposing the A’s Rube Walberg. The Cards needed a win and Hallahan provided that as he went all the way for a complete game shutout. With the help of a solo home run by Taylor Douthit, the Cards gave the home fans a 5-0 win.

Game four featured Lefty Grove back against Montgomery county native Jesse Haines and for the second game in a row the Athletics’ offense was held in check-this time with only one run-as Haines and the Cards went on to a 3-1 win to tie the series at two games each.

Game five was a key game in the series. George Earnshaw was back against the Cards opening game starter Burleigh Grimes and the game was scoreless going into the ninth inning with Lefty Grove having replaced Earnshaw for the A’s and Grimes still pitching for St. Louis.

Jimmy Foxx broke out of a slump and greeted Grimes with a two-run home run which Grove made stand up and the A’s won 2-0 and took a 3-2 series lead.

Game six back in Philadelphia was the most one sided in the series as the Athletics strung together seven runs to build up a 7-0 lead until St. Louis got a run in the ninth inning.

Simmons and Dykes had home runs for Philadelphia and George Earnshaw pitched all nine innings as the A’s won the game 7-1 and the World Series.

Both teams were back the following year.

Had there been an MVP of the series it probably would have been George Earnshaw who pitched nine innings in game one, seven in game five and came back the next day to pitch nine innings for a win in game six. He pitched 25 innings and allowed only two runs

Pitchers were used differently as in addition to his 32 starts Lefty Grove appeared in 18 games in relief, finishing 17 games for a total of pitching in 50 games. He had 9 saves in addition to his 28 wins.

