27th annual Angel Run/Walk 5k registration open

Provided photo

NORTH STAR — The 27th annual Angel Run/Walk 5k will be taking place on July 21 at 9 a.m. The race will start at North Star Park, east of town, in North Star.

You can sign up for the 5k now at AngelRun5k.com. You can also mail in your entry by printing out the form and sending it and make checks payable to: The Angel Run, P.O. Box 124, Osgood, OH 45351.

Pre-entry fees for the race are $20 for all ages with shirts, $10 for all ages without a shirt and $15 for just a shirt. These fees will last until July 11, so register before then for these discounted fees.

The day of the race fees are $25 for all ages with shirts while supplies last and $15 for all ages without a shirt. For $1, you can join in on the fun run. Registration for the fun run will only be available on race day. The fun run will start at 8:45 a.m. on race day. Race day registration will start at 7:30 a.m.

All of the money will go towards a $1,000 Angel Run scholarship while the rest will go to the North Star Fire Department and North Star American Legion.

The first Angel Run 5k was back in 1998 and was put together to remember Lynn Ann Topp. In the 27 years of the race, the purpose of the race has stayed unchanged: Remembering All Lost Loved Ones.

For more information on the race and to register, go to AngelRun5k.com or go to their Facebook at angelrun5k.