ESCC accepts nursing programs applications

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is currently accepting applications for its Registered Nursing and LPN/ADN Transition associate degree programs and its new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-BSN) program.

The Registered Nursing program at Edison State prepares students to provide direct care to those with common short- and long-term illnesses. The LPN/ADN Transition is an advanced placement program for licensed practical nurses who want to continue their education to become licensed as registered nurses.

Career opportunities include staff nurse in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, physicians’ offices, home health, long-term care, and health care settings. Students will complete courses in classrooms and laboratories. Area hospitals, community centers, and nursing homes provide clinical training sites. Graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensing Exam (NCLEX) for licensure as a registered nurse.

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) accredits the nursing program at Edison State. Students must complete the Registered Nursing or LPN/ADN application by July 31, 2024, for the spring 2025 semester.

Edison State received approval from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) to begin offering a RN-BSN degree, allowing registered nurses to pursue further education at the College. The program focuses on the knowledge, skills, and attitudes needed to practice evidence-based, client-centered nursing. Students will complete coursework online with possible residency days. The program includes a practicum in the final nursing courses with an approved preceptor in a clinical setting selected by the student.

The program has been deemed eligible to participate in the candidacy process with the ACEN. Registered nurses can apply to the program through August 11, 2024, to begin during the fall 2024 semester.

Students must meet with an Edison State nursing advisor before applying for the Registered Nursing, LPN/ADN Transition, or RN-BSN program. Schedule an appointment by calling Student Affairs at 937.778.7850 or emailing [email protected].

The next program-specific application period for Edison State’s Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) program will open on August 1, 2024, and close on November 30, 2024. Students can apply for the Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) program from September 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025. Edison State’s Veterinary Technology program will accept applications from January 1, 2025, to April 30, 2025.

Learn more about Edison State’s health sciences programs and find program-specific applications at www.edisonohio.edu/programs.