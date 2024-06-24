FHS Rural Family Medicine Residency Clinic

GREENVILLE — Family Health Services of Darke County will host a public open house to celebrate the opening of its new Rural Family Medicine Residency Clinic on June 28 from 4-6:30 p.m.

The clinic is a vital part of Family Health’s commitment to building a pipeline of home-grown physicians for the community. The accredited Rural Family Medicine Residency Program, established in July 2023, is a partnership between the federally qualified health center and Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine, as well as several other healthcare organizations. Three residents are accepted each year for a three-year training program. During their residency, residents gain a strong foundation in patient care through rotations in various medical specialties and locations.

The open house will feature tours of the new clinic space and opportunities to meet the program’s residents, including:

* Rahaf Alta’any, MBBS, R2 resident

* Kiren Brar, MD, R2 resident

* Humaira Kauser, MBBS, R2 resident

* Danielle Bornhorst, MD, incoming R1 resident

* Rafia Shah, MBBS, incoming R1 resident

* Hajra Sharif, MBBS, incoming R1 resident

“The open house is a great opportunity for the community to see firsthand how we’re investing in the future of healthcare in our local region,” said Jared Pollack, FHS executive director. “The Rural Family Medicine Residency Program is key to ensuring we have qualified primary care physicians to serve our patients for many years to come and to help us continue building healthy lives together.”