Chapter participates in Poultry Days

Versailles FFA member Liam Barga showing kids rabbits in the petting zoo as part of Poultry Days. Submitted photos Versailles FFA members Abby Henry and Chey Archey helped kids make soybean stress balls. Submitted photos Versailles FFA members walked in the Poultry Days Parade. (From left to right): Top row: Karmidty Mertz, Allison Pierron, Mitchell Phlipot, Karlie Litten, Eden Barga, and Liam Barga. Bottom row: Elias Mosier, Simon Hess, Andrew Lyons, Colin Batten, Lucy Schmitmeyer, Ryhland Broerman, Greta Broering, and Garett Braun. Submitted photos Versailles FFA Chapter President Colin Batten is playing the duck game with kids in the ag tent. Submitted photos Versailles FFA member, Grace Borchers, rides in the Poultry Days parade as a Miss Chick contestant sponsored by the Versailles FFA chapter. Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA teamed up with many agriculture and civic stakeholders to promote and showcase the agriculture industry as part of the 2024 Poultry Days activities. The Versailles FFA appreciates the opportunity that the Versailles Poultry Day committee gave them to display and promote agriculture. The Versailles FFA would first like to thank all the FFA members, parents, FFA alumni members, Ohio Soybean Council, Weavers Eggs, Versailles Poultry’s Day Committee, Ohio Poultry Association, and Darke County Farm Bureau for their assistance with the Versailles FFA Poultry Day’s activities. As part of Poultry Days, the Versailles FFA had a float in the parade. A special thanks to past Versailles FFA parent Gary Gehret for driving the trailer and Versailles FFA Alumni Treasurer Curt Goubeaux for supplying the wagon and straw for the tent and parade. A special thanks also to FFA members Eden Barga, Andrew Lyons, Mitchell Phlipot, Greta Broering, Rhylan Broerman, Simeon Hess, Zac Rahm, Colin Batten, Allison Pierron, Lucy Schmitmeyer, Garrett Braun, Karlie Litten, Elias Mosier, and Karmidty Mertz who all participated in the parade.

On Saturday and Sunday as part of Poultry Days the Versailles FFA Sponsored an Agriculture Awareness and Promotion Tent. Activities inside the tent included a petting zoo, milk cow, corn hole, rooster race, Ag info wheel, free agriculture promotional material, guess the farm, and hands-on agriculture crafts. A special thanks to Darke County Farm Bureau for providing the coloring books. Thank you to the Ohio Soybean Council for donating squeeze chickens that were hand out as part of the agriculture information wheel. Thank you to the Ohio Poultry Association for providing chicken pencils, stickers and promotional educational materials that were displayed or passed out as part of the tent. Also, thank you to the Poultry Days Committee, Weavers Eggs and Versailles FFA for donating T-shirts that were handed out inside the tent as part of the agriculture wheel information and during the parade and for their donations. Also the Versailles FFA would like to thank everyone who participated in the Guess that Farm activity and the winner was Anne Schmitmeyer. A special thank you to Versailles FFA President Colin Batten for gathering the pictures and thank you to the farms for allowing us to take their pictures to participate.

A special thanks to the following FFA members and Versailles FFA Alumni for bringing animals for two days for the petting zoo they included: Maggie and Patrick McGlinch, Paige Gehret, Isley DeMange, Michell Phlipot, and Ian Bergman. A special thanks to the following Versailles FFA members, parents and Versailles FFA alumni members who worked shifts inside and outside the tent and assisted with the presentations, included: Ruthie Smith, Alex Dircksen, Paige Gehret, Brooke Bergman, Greta Broering, Rhylan Broerman, Monica Evers, Garett Braun, Grace Borchers, Skylyn Bradley, Amelia Grillot, Taylor Wagner, Zach Rahm, Simoen Hess, Colin Batten, Eden Barga, Mitchell Phlipot, Hank Smith, Andrew Lyons, Isley DeMange, Josh Henry, Liam Brock, Gracie Henry, Waylon Keller, Liam Barga, Alayna Dirksen, Brooklyn Livingston, Elias Mosier, Maggie McGlinch, Jensen Bruey, Jenna Breeze, Brooke Keiser, Luke Kaiser, Chey Archey, Jayna Luthman, Simone Grieshop, Abby Henry, Cole Brewer, and Molly White Shappie.

The Versailles FFA chapter sponsored a Miss Chick contestant which was Versailles FFA member Grace Borchers. Congratulations to Grace who was in the Top 5 contestants.