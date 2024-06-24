Bergman is an outstanding educator

Taylor Bergman, Versailles High School Agriculture Educator and FFA Advisor was named the OAAE Outstanding Early Career Agriculture Educator from OAAE along with the sponsor of the award Dr. Susan Whittington of OSU. Submitted photo

Taylor Bergman Named OAAE Outstanding Early Career Agriculture Educator of Year

VERSAILLES — Congratulations to Taylor Bergman, an agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor at Versailles High School, who was named Outstanding Early Career Agriculture Educator of the Year. Ms. Bergman was recognized at the Ohio Association of Agricultural Educators (OAAE) annual conference at Wilmington College on June 12.

The early career program is designed to recognize outstanding agriculture educators that are seven years or less in their teaching career. Ms. Bergman just finished her sixth year at Versailles High School as an agriculture educator and FFA advisor. She is the image of adaptation and growth as a young educator. In her early years of teaching, the school and chapter has seen Ms. Bergman adapt to the needs of her individual students and evolve into an educator who is always willing to learn new techniques and implement new strategies in her classroom. She is creative, thoughtful, and impactful in the lives of her students.

As Zoe Billenstein, former Versailles FFA president put it, “Ms. Bergman has taught me in various agricultural education courses including Ag Food and Natural Resources, Agronomic Systems, Food Science, and Business Management. Beyond the skills I have learned in these courses, Ms. Bergman has taught me to be creative myself as well as value a hard work ethic, have fun, take responsibility, and much more.” For Colin Batten, current Versailles FFA president, “Ms. Bergman truly shows what it means to be a young role model in our school. She is always willing to help out in whatever way possible. From coming in early, staying late, and constantly putting her chapter first, she is always doing much more than what is asked of her, and this makes her such an invaluable piece of our chapter.” Ms. Bergman is the vision of a rising educator in agricultural education and the Versailles FFA is proud to have had her as an advisor for the past six years. Ms. Bergman teaches a wide variety of agriculture education courses and has had immense success within the Versailles FFA Chapter.

Congratulations to Ms Taylor Bergman on being named OAAE Outstanding Early Career Agriculture Educator.