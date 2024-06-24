Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

May 22

FORGERY: At 2:02 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a forgery complaint. The female complainant stated she was balancing her mother’s checkbook on May 22nd when she noticed a transaction for $70 on May 13th and two $700 rejected transactions from May 17th. She said she hired a male and female to pull weeds at her mother’s resident for $70. They were given a check for the agreed upon amount after the work was complete that was cashed on May 13th. The complainant stated she went to her bank and they told her they did not cash the two $700 attempts due to the check number already being cashed previously. The bank advised her to make a police report on the incident. This case will be sent to the prosecutor’s office to be presented to a grand jury.

June 6

UNRULY JUVENILE: At 9:03 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Fourth Street on an unruly juvenile complaint. Officers spoke to a male who said his son was snap chatting a couple of boys trying to get them to fight him. Once the male found out he confronted his son and told him to give up his phone, and the juvenile son refused and tried to get away from the male. The male advised he grabbed his son to pin him against the wall. and he reached into his son’s pocket, and took his phone away. Once the male had his phone, the juvenile took off running out the door at approximately 9:30 p.m. Officers attempted to locate the juvenile at another residence, but the homeowner advised officers he had been there approximately five minutes before they arrived at 10:11 p.m. They entered the juvenile in the system as missing/runaway juvenile. The juvenile is also on probation, and his officer was contacted and advised of the situation. When the juvenile is located, he will be given a citation for unruly juvenile.

June 8

PURSUIT: At 11:24 a.m. officers observed a white sport style motorcycle with no license plate, fail to signal a right turn from Martin Street onto North Ohio Street. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop. and the motorist failed to comply with the orders of the officer and accelerated to approximately 1oo mph going north on North Ohio Street. The motorcycle continued north, passing several cars on the left side. The motorcycle then turned east on to East Main Street and accelerated again to approximately 100 mph before continuing west onto Requarth Road, failing to stop for a posted stop sign at Jaysville St. Johns Road. At this point, the operator waved at the officer and continued east. The pursuit was terminated at the 5000 block of Requarth Road. The top speed was 112 mph and lasted approximately one minute and 52 seconds. A picture of the motorcycle will be placed into the briefing log for identification.

June 9

HARASSMENT: At 7:37 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Adrien Avenue in reference to a harassment complaint. The female complainant advised of ongoing issues with her ex-husband James ‘Jim’ Strauh. She stated that earlier in the day while at a local store, he approached her in the parking lot. He had put his arm around her shoulders, close to her neck, and pulled her towards him for a hug. She stated Strauh began making comments such as him wanting them to get married again, and he brought up the topic of intercourse multiple times. She had also received a bouquet of roses the day prior from an unknown sender. During the conversation, Strauh asked her if she liked the flowers he had sent. He seemed to be having some form of mental issue while speaking with her, and she stated he was unable to stay focused on one topic. At one point, she stated he began telling her about “weight loss gummies” that he had been taking. She stated in an attempt to get away from him, she went into the store and continued her errands. At the check-out, Strauh stood behind her after following her through the store. He also followed her to her vehicle. An hour after she returned home, she received a knock at her door. She approached the front door to see he was walking back to his vehicle. She saw he had moved one of her patio chairs in front of her door and placed a bag of skittles gummies on it with a handwritten note. She stated she then called her friend who is also an ex-wife of his and informed her of the events. Strauh had been previously trespassed from the other ex-wife’s address back in February. Strauh advised officers of the same events saying he thought she shared similar feelings and wanted to get back together. The son, who is an acting caregiver, advised Strauh has dementia/Alzheimer’s. They were advised that another trespass warning would be logged, and if Strauh returns to the residence that he will be charged accordingly. The son advised he would attempt to pay closer attention to his father’s whereabouts and speak with him about the incident. The CPO has been granted temporarily, and she stated she did not want him charged at this time, as long as there are no further incidents. Officers issued a warning, but no charges were placed at this time.

