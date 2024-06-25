Grant helps DAR commemorate America 250

Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has erected a sign on their Studabaker Schoolhouse property to celebrate the upcoming celebration of our country’s 250th anniversary. The sign celebrates our nation’s 250th birthday in Darke County. The sign was made possible by a National Daughters of the American Revolution America 250! Grant, materials donated by Greenville Lowes, and Wintrow signs. Pictured are DAR members, America 250 Darke committee members, and Lowes manager. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — In the lead up to America’s 250th anniversary, Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution announced it received a Trillium Local Activity Grant from the America 250-Ohio Commission for its upcoming project titled, America 250 Darke County Traveling Educational Exhibit.

The America 250-Ohio grant that they received will make their vision of promoting Darke County’s history a reality. The project will represent Darke County in museum-grade educational exhibit panels. The panels will illustrate the America 250! Ohio theme “Past, Present, Future”. The exhibit will display different aspects of Darke County. It would be available to all Darke County schools, libraries, museums, the Great Darke County Fair, and any other public display opportunities in 2025 thru 2026, and far into the future. The exhibit will also be available outside of the county to those interested. Our vision includes displaying at our state capital and beyond.

“Fort Greenville Chapter would like to thank the America 250-Ohio Commission, Ohio Humanities, and the volunteer grants panel for awarding us with this grant opportunity. It gives us the opportunity to showcase our county history,” said Regent Penny Weaver.

The Trillium Local Activity Grants offers up to $5,000 for projects with a local or community-wide impact. These projects may include exhibitions, interpretative panels, local commemorative programs or activities, local public events, educational, public programs, and smaller digital and documentary media projects. Further information about America 250 Ohio can be found at https://america250-ohio.org/

“The America 250-Ohio Commission congratulates Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR on this grant award. Their efforts in educating the public and honoring Ohio’s illustrious history are deeply appreciated,” said Doug Preisse, co-chair of the America 250-Ohio Commission. “As we near America’s 250th anniversary, these projects will play an essential role in elevating our state’s history and bolstering our communities’ efforts to execute impactful initiatives during such a monumental celebration.”

Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR was one of the 61 recipients chosen from the more than 170 statewide applications during the grant program’s spring 2024 funding cycle. In total, America 250-Ohio, awarded approximately $600,000 in grants to communities and organizations across Ohio as part of the commission’s second funding cycle. Combined with the approximately $400,000 in grants awarded in January 2024, the America 250-Ohio Commission grants program has worked with Ohio Humanities to distribute $1 million in grants to 84 organizations across the state. The grant program was designed to showcase the achievements, struggles, honors, innovations and significance of all people in Ohio since before its founding to the present day. Themes identified for Ohio’s commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary programming include:

* Celebrations and Signature Events: Impacting tourism and economic development

* Ohio Originals: Highlighting points of pride and unity

* Engaging Youth and Lifelong Learners: Education and scholarship

* Inclusive Statewide Engagement: Museums, arts and culture

* Telling Ohio Stories: Highlighting stories of Ohioans past and present

For more information on Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR, visit Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution | Greenville OH | Facebook. To learn more about the America 250-Ohio Commission’s grants program visit America250-Ohio.org/grants/.