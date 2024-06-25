DCCA hosts BBQ and Blues on July 12

Brass Tracks Band Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) invites the community to its highly anticipated annual BBQ & Blues event on July 12, at 6 p.m. Held on the scenic lawn of the Greenville Ohio Library, this year’s event promises an unforgettable evening of sizzling BBQ, sounds of the great horn bands, and vibrant community spirit.

The highlight of the evening will be a performance by Brass Tracks Band, renowned for their electrifying tribute to the horn-driven sounds of Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, Tower of Power, and more. Joining them as a special guest will be the talented Alex Poteet, adding another layer of excitement to the event’s lineup.

“BBQ & Blues has become a beloved tradition in our community, bringing together great music, delicious food, and a fun atmosphere,” said David Warner, Artistic Director of Performing Arts at DCCA. “We are thrilled to feature Brass Tracks Band this year and can’t wait to see everyone dancing and enjoying the music.”

Admission to BBQ & Blues is just $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at darkecountyarts.org or by calling 937-547-0908. Tickets are also available at the Greenville Public Library and the DCCA Office. The Greenville Public Library is located at 520 Sycamore Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Gates for BBQ & Blues open at 5:30 p.m. with music starting at 6 p.m.

Local food trucks will be on-site to satisfy cravings with a variety of offerings, including Wholly Smokes BBQ, Badge’s BBQ, Cray Cray Cajun, and Fren-Cheese Eats. Craft beer and wine will also be available for purchase, ensuring guests can enjoy their favorite beverages alongside the festivities.

Whether you’re a long-time supporter of Darke County Center for the Arts or looking for a fun-filled summer evening, BBQ & Blues promises something for everyone. Gather your friends and family, bring a chair or blanket, and join us on July 12th for an unforgettable experience of music, food, and fun.

For more information about BBQ & Blues and other upcoming events, visit darkecountyarts.org or follow Darke County Center for the Arts on social media.