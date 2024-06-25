Lockharts honored for garden

Presenting the award to John and Jody Lockhart was Carol Hosbrook-Cole, president of the Ladybug Garden Club. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — John and Jody Lockhart received the July Garden of the Month from the Ladybug Garden Club. The Lockharts have lived at their home for 30 years and have enjoyed landscaping their entire gardens.

Jody grows many wonderful and colorful containers with sun coleus and other annuals to accent the beauty of the coleus. She likes the Cordyline plants of Fruticosa and Cobra. The Colocasia family of Elephant Ears, and grows Mojito, Mocho, Black Coral, Coffee Cup and Heart of the Jungle elephant ears are favorites. The huge deep green leaves are a photostopper in any garden. John has 30 different varieties of miniature and hybrid tea roses. His favorite is Double Delight HT. John has an OSU garden where he highlights flowers of gray and red. He has started growing Dahlias this year for the first. They have bird feeders and bird baths for the birds to enjoy.

They grow many other perennials as Jody learned a lot about gardening from her grandparents Frank and Louise Sheffer. John has learned a lot about gardening from his in-laws, Donn and Charlene Thornhill.