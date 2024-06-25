John and Chelsea Whirledge

GREENVILLE — Warm weather is here and that means it’s time for Summer Concerts in the Park. They are excited to announce the calendar of concerts for 2024. This admittedly comes a bit later than normal, given the uncertainties brought on by the tornado damage in the park, so they could use your help spreading the word.

Some things to keep in mind if you’ll be joining them for the concerts:

▫️ Cleanup in the park is still ongoing, so please use caution when traveling through the area.

▫️ The large parking lot on the East side of the band shell will be closed and inaccessible for at least the first few shows of the season. We will post additional updates on when it will reopen as they become available.

▫️ Many of the magnificent trees in the park were sadly lost or damaged, as were many of the shelter houses, so the amount of shade available will be less than in previous years. Please plan accordingly.

▫️ The amount of bench seating available will also be reduced, so please plan to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets with you in case the benches are full.

They appreciate your patience as we continue to navigate this tornado recovery process together. We look forward to seeing you at the concerts and bringing music back to our beautiful park.

The concert season will kickoff on June 30 with A Celebration of Independence featuring John and Chelsea Whirledge. All concerts are free to the public and will be held on Sundays in the Greenville City Park, Marling Band Shell, at 7 p.m.

The following is the remaining schedule for Summer Concerts in the Park

* July 7, Greenville Municipal Concert Band

* July 14, Greenville Municipal Concert Band

* July 21, Greenville Municipal Jazz Band

* July 28, No Concert, Enjoy the Gathering at Garst

* Aug. 4, Greenville Municipal Concert Band

* Aug. 11, Greenville Municipal Concert Band

* Aug. 18, No Concert, Enjoy the Darke County Fair

* Aug. 25, Greenville Municipal Jazz Band

* Sept. 1, The Grand Finale