My Holocaust Story to be presented in July

GREENVILLE — The horrors and atrocities of the Holocaust are difficult for many of us to understand having lived our lives in a free country. But thanks to a generous donation from the Friends of Greenville Public Library, you can hear the first-hand account of these tragic events from Holocaust survivor Marion Blumenthal Lazan.

On Monday, July 8 at 1 p.m., join Greenville Public Library for a free virtual presentation in the GPL third floor conference room in which Marion will share her experiences. From riding in cattle cars to the notorious concentration camps, to the liberation of her family after six and a half years of living a torturous existence, Marion relates her tale of perseverance, determination, faith and hope as she endured the nightmare of a lifetime.

GPL is partnering with other local libraries including Bradford, New Madison, and Union City for this virtual event. Contact your local library for more details on viewing requirements at those facilities.

For those unable to attend the program at a viewing site, a link will be made available for live viewing via wifi by visiting their Facebook page, website, greenville-publiclibrary.org, or by emailing Rachel Brock at [email protected]. The presentation will be video recorded for those unable to make the 1 p.m. event and posted on their Facebook as well as their website.

At 89 years old, Marion is among the last living survivors of this horrendous historical time. Chances to hear these first-hand accounts in person become fewer each day, so be sure to join them for this free once-in-a-lifetime event.

For more information on Marion, her book, Four Perfect Pebbles, and more, visit her website, fourperfectpebbles.com, or visit her Facebook page, Four Perfect Pebbles – Marion Blumenthal Lazan.

Questions on the program can be answered by calling GPL at (937) 548-3915.