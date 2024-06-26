Bank employees give to St. Joseph Home Health

Shown are Nancy Hartings, St. Joseph Home Health Care client, and Gayle, caregiver. Submitted photo

MINSTER — During the month of April, the employees of Minster Bank raised funds in support of Saint Joseph Home Health Care through the “Casual for a Cause” program, demonstrating their care for the most vulnerable members of our community.

The Casual for a Cause movement, a hallmark of Minster Bank’s corporate culture, allows employees to dress informally in exchange for voluntary contributions toward charitable causes. The April non-profit was recommended by Minster Bank’s Lisa Dailey, whose sister, Nancy Hartings, was Saint Joseph’s very first client. “Nancy and others like her have an independent spirit. Saint Joseph’s has found a way to care for her while cultivating that.”

Saint Joseph Home Health Care serves Mercer and Auglaize Counties by providing health care and companionship to the elderly and disabled in the comfort of their own homes and communities. Founder and younger brother to Nancy, Joseph Hartings, shared his inspiration for starting the organization, saying, “My parents set a great example of how to love and care for Nancy, so I’ve grown up with a special place in my heart for people like her.” Nancy had moved from group homes into a nursing home in 2021, and with the onset of COVID-19, she faced further difficulties and separation from the people and places she loved. “My mission was to bring her home, and that mission quickly grew into helping others return home too,” Joseph said.

According to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging (WRAAA), the population over 65 years old is growing more rapidly than any other age group, and the industry has seen a 400% increase in unstaffed or partially staffed cases. In order to combat this statistic and offer the best care possible, Saint Joseph’s cultivates a trusted team of passionate caregivers and provides them with wages 25% higher than the industry average, benefits, and support. “Your donations fuel our mission,” Joseph explained. “At the root of great caregiving are great caregivers, and we continue to grow as we are able to find and reward them for their important work.”

Participating in Casual for a Cause isn’t merely about dressing down; it’s about uplifting the community, fostering a culture of empathy, and making a tangible difference in the lives of others. This donation reaffirms Minster Bank’s dedication to supporting local initiatives and embracing its role as a responsible corporate citizen. To learn more about Saint Jospeh Home Health Care, visit saintjoseph-homehealthcare.org.

