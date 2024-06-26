Governor signs bills

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bills into law:

Senate Bill 56, sponsored by State Senator Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson), enters into the Interstate Massage Compact (IMpact).

Senate Bill 81, sponsored by State Senator Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario), authorizes certain advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants to sign documents related to psychiatric inpatients; to revise the law governing the Board of Nursing’s monitoring of impaired practitioners; and to modify the law governing insurance navigators and amend the version of the section that is scheduled to take effect on September 30, 2024, to continue the changes to that section on and after that date.

House Bill 50, sponsored by State Representatives Latyna Humphrey (D-Columbus) and Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati), creates a mechanism by which an individual who is subject to a collateral sanction for housing may obtain a certificate of qualification for housing that may provide relief from certain bars on housing, to extend the Home Construction Service Suppliers Act to repairs, improvements, remodels, or renovations of existing structures, and to modify the application procedure for the residential development property tax exemption.