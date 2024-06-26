Cancer Prayer Service at the Shrine

MARIA STEIN — The Shrine is pleased to be able to offer the St. Peregrine Relic for prayer and veneration. Three times per year a prayer service is held for those who are on a journey with cancer, whether it be as a patient or as a caregiver. The next service will be held on Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m., in the Shrine’s Adoration Chapel. This event is free and open to the public. All who have been affected by cancer are encouraged to attend.

For those battling cancer, you can submit your name or a loved one’s name for prayer. Please contact Caleb Gaier at [email protected] or call 419-925-4532.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.