Local Briefs

Volunteers host Rummage Sale

GREENVILLE — The volunteers at Wayne Hospital are having a Rummage Sale to raise money for projects helping Patient Care. The Rummage Sale will be held Thursday, June 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 131 E. Fourth St., Greenville. The plant truck, Aloe There, will also be available.

Darke ESC changes meeting

GREENVILLE — The July regular monthly meeting of the Darke County Educational Service Center Governing Board originally scheduled for Monday, July 8, at 8:30 a.m. has been changed to Monday, July 15, at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Darke County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 5279 Education Drive, Greenville, Ohio 45331. The purpose of the meeting will be for all regular general purposes.

Produce Stand opens July 13

NORTH STAR — The Catholic parishes of St. Nicholas, Osgood and St. Louis, North Star will be operating a produce stand for the benefit of the poor. The stand will be located on the corner of State Route 705 and U.S. Route 127, North Star. St. Maria’s Community Farm welcomes gardeners to donate fruits and vegetables from their gardens. The public is invited to come and offer donations for whatever they wish to take home. The produce stand is open every Saturday beginning July 13 and throughout the rest of the summer from 9 a.m. to noon. All proceeds and leftover produce are given to St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton which feeds approximately 1,000 meals a day. Some of the proceeds may also be given to other area soup kitchens.

Tree Commission meets

GREENVILLE — The Tree Commission for the City of Greenville will be meeting for its regularly scheduled quarterly meeting on Tuesday, July 9, 1 p.m., in the Planning & Zoning Conference Room of the Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville, Ohio.

Singles Dance is July 13

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, July 13. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. There is a $9 cover charge. The band will be Triple Nickle. Additional food will be available and there will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and instant tickets. Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome, singles or couples. You must be 21 years of age. Follow them on Facebook at VFWSunday bingo. For more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664, or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.

County Offices closed

GREENVILLE — Darke County’s County Offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Following Independence Day, the next Public Session will be on Tuesday, July 9, at 1:30 p.m.