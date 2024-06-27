Ansonia First Church of God VBS

ANSONIA — A summer kids’ event called Scuba VBS will be hosted at Ansonia First Church of God from July 15-18. At Scuba, kids explore what it means to have a friendship with God. Kids participates in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies or Bracelets to remind them of God’s love, and test out sciency-fun experiments that get imagination bubbling. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with a Fin-tastic Finale that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 8:20-8:45 p.m.

Kids at Scuba VBS will join a mission’s effort to provide Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes for Samaritan Purse. An offering will be taken up and shoeboxes will be packed during VBS.

Everyone who registers early and attends the first night will have their name put in a drawing for a prize.

Scuba is for kids from 4 years old to going into 6th grade and will run from 6:30-8:45 p.m. each day. You can register your child/children at vbspro.events/p/events/achogscuba24. For more information, call the church office at 937-337-3045 or Beth Campbell at 937-344-7903.