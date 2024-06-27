Greenville Missionary Church VBS

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Missionary Church, 1110 N. Broadway, Greenville, invites children to join them for their One Day Vacation Bible School. They will be hosting their own Summer Olympics. VBS will be Wednesday, July 17, 10:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This is for children ages four through children that have recently completed sixth grade.

They will be learning about the Apostle Paul. Did you know that if Jesus would have wanted to, he could have attended the Olympics in Greece? Paul talks about running in races and getting the prize. Do you think he might have went?

They will be making two different crafts, have games, skits, music and a bouncy inflatable (weather permitting). Lunch is provided and in the afternoon, they will have Kona Ice.

They are looking forward to having your children join them. For more information, call the church at 937-549-1842 or Penny at 937-548-9481 or Tammy at 937-417-4205. If no answer, leave a message and they will call you back.