Jackson earns academic award

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — Mackenzie Jackson, of New Paris, a student of the Communication department has earned the following recognition: Lee Andrews Award Mary Beadle Scholarship WJCU Bookstore Award.

The Lee Andrews Memorial Broadcasters Scholarship is given for the senior year to a communication major who has made significant contributions to WJCU and who seeks a career in radio. Given to a Communication major who has consistent participation of at least two semesters with one of the following student organizations: WJCU, JC-TV, Carroll News. The WJCU Bookstore Directors Award recognizes students who have been actively involved with day to day operations at WJCU for at least two semesters and demonstrate an academic standing of at least a 3.0 GPA at the time of application.

